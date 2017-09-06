Hecklers throw tomatoes at Angela Merkel during election rally

German police are investigating after two tomatoes were thrown at Chancellor Angela Merkel during an election campaign event in the south-western city of Heidelberg.

Police spokesman David Faulhaber told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the tomatoes came from a group of hecklers on the sidelines.

Witnesses to the incident on Tuesday said the hecklers had been yelling things like "hypocrite" and "traitor to the people" in apparent criticism of Mrs Merkel's migrant policies.

The dpa news agency reported that one tomato glanced off Mrs Merkel's hip, while one slightly splattered the moderator standing next to her. Mrs Merkel reacted calmly, offering the moderator a tissue.

Mr Faulhaber said police are now investigating persons unknown on suspicion of attempted bodily harm and attempted property damage.

Heidelberg, Germany: Angela Merkel dropped tomatoes. Shouts of "traitor", "liars", pic.twitter.com/F724h2olSU — Pin🇵🇱🎥 (@Pinolodz) September 6, 2017

Later in the day, Mrs Merkel appeared at a campaign event in Stuttgart wearing the same red jacket.

AP