Heavy snowfall sees thousands of tourists stranded on Alps

Thousands of tourists have been left stranded in the Alps region after heavy snowfall.

Villages across Switzerland, France and Italy have all been hit.

Roads, trains and cable cars have been closed over fears of avalanches in the region.

More snow is forecast for today, but authorities expect conditions to improve in the coming days.

Zoe Wright, who is on holiday in the region, said she can only wait for updates.

"It's just a bit of a nightmare because the situation is out of our control," she said.

"You get information at 1 o'clock, you get information at 3 o'clock, so they're really trying, but they just can't help it. They're trying to clear the snow while more snow is falling.

"What can they do?"

- Digital desk