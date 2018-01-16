Heartstopping video shows firefighter catch child thrown from third floor blaze

Video footage has captured a firefighter catching a child as they fall from a burning building in the US.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue posted the helmet camera footage from a blaze that happened on January 3 in a block of flats.

It shows someone at the top of a ladder making their way down, but as they do they drop the child down to a firefighter while the building blazes around them.

Thankfully, the firefighter catches the child and quickly runs to safety.

The department posted the clip on its Facebook page and said: "Third generation DCFR firefighter Captain Scott Stroup can be seen catching one of the children that was dropped from the third floor balcony.

"Great job by all hands operating on this fire as several lifesaving grabs were made that night."



- Digital desk

H/T- WSB-TV