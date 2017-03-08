Hawaii files amended lawsuit to fight Donald Trump's revised travel ban

Hawaii has filed an amended federal lawsuit challenging US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The state filed the suit on Tuesday night with updates on its existing challenge to Mr Trump's previous order.

It said the order will harm the Muslim population of Hawaii.

The new order, announced on Monday, bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee programme, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii's lawsuit says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses and schools, as well as its "sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J Trump and the federal government".

Hawaii's lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.

PA