Growing calls for Robert Mugabe to step down and military retain control

Robert Mugabe’s main rival have called on Zimbabwe’s president to step down - as the country remains in political limbo.

The military still has control of government buildings and state broadcasters.

Mr Mugabe’s been pictured with the military boss who’s holding him captive, but his future remains unclear.

I must say this is one of the strangest coups I have seen in modern history. The protagonists meeting & smiling in the same room - normally its bang bang & go. I guess it means a deal has been reached on what happens next. Now waiting for an official announcement. #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Iln7mU0iS5 — Tongai Muroyiwa (@tongaim) November 16, 2017

Wilf Mbanga, the founder and editor of The Zimbabwean newspaper, said Mugabe can’t carry on.

"He’s biding his time and waiting to get the best deal. He is gone. That’s it. He is not going to be president of Zimbabwe.