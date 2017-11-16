Growing calls for Robert Mugabe to step down and military retain control

Back to Zimbabwe elections World Home

Robert Mugabe’s main rival have called on Zimbabwe’s president to step down - as the country remains in political limbo.

The military still has control of government buildings and state broadcasters.

Mr Mugabe’s been pictured with the military boss who’s holding him captive, but his future remains unclear.

Wilf Mbanga, the founder and editor of The Zimbabwean newspaper, said Mugabe can’t carry on.

"He’s biding his time and waiting to get the best deal. He is gone. That’s it. He is not going to be president of Zimbabwe.
KEYWORDS: Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World