George HW Bush released from hospital

Former US president George HW Bush has been released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

His spokesman Jim McGrath said Mr Bush is "pleased to be home spending time with family and friends" and is "grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses" during his two-week stay in hospital.

The 92-year-old had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough and was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

After the pneumonia was treated, he remained in hospital as doctors dealt with a case of chronic bronchitis - a constant irritation of the lining of tubes that carry air to the lungs.

His doctors said chronic bronchitis is a condition more prevalent with age and can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.

Mr McGrath said Mr Bush will continue receiving treatment for bronchitis at home, but this should not affect the 41st president's plans to travel to his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, where he and his 91-year-old wife Barbara spend their summers.

Mr Bush and his wife live in Houston during the winter.

Mr Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, was also treated in hospital for 16 days in January for pneumonia. During that hospital stay, which included time in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

He was taken to hospital in 2015 in Maine after falling at home and breaking a bone in his neck. In December 2014, he was treated for a shortness of breath during a week-long stay in hospital, and he spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Mr Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorised scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. Despite his loss of mobility, he celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport.

Last summer, Mr Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

After his release from his hospital stay in January, he participated in the coin flip at the Super Bowl in Houston.

