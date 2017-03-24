Geologist alleges Shell are hiding health hazards from oil spills in Nigeria

Royal Dutch Shell's Nigeria subsidiary "fiercely opposed" environmental testing and is concealing data showing thousands of Nigerians are exposed to health hazards from oil spills, according to a geologist.

The hazards stem from a stalled clean-up of the worst oil spills in the west African nation's history, according to German geologist Kay Holtzmann, who was contracted by the Dutch-British multinational.

An environmental study found "astonishingly high" pollution levels with soil "literally soaked with hydrocarbons", Mr Holtzmann wrote in a letter to the Bodo Mediation Initiative.

The people of Bodo in the oil-producing southern Niger Delta should get urgent medical tests, he wrote in the letter.

A team of workers from Shell are pictured next to an oil spillage on 11 April 2006, in Atali, near Port Harcourt. Pic: AP

The clean-up halted 17 months ago was part of a British out-of-court settlement in which Shell paid $83.5m (€77.4m) to 15,600 fishermen and farmers for damages from two oil spills caused by old pipelines in 2008 and 2009 which devastated thousands of hectares of mangroves and creeks.

Lawyers alleged 500,000 barrels of oil were spilled. Shell said it was only 1,640 barrels and initially offered the community $50,000 (€46,300) in compensation.

The agreement was reached through UK law firm Leigh Day, which said on Friday it has received no response to a January 30 letter to Shell asking for the data from Mr Holtzmann, who was hired by Shell to manage the clean-up.

"Leigh Day has been pushing for the clean-up of Bodo, health screening of the population and testing of the water supply since 2011 - all to no avail," it said.

"This letter shows that even those who were employed by Shell are deeply concerned by their behaviour and their lack of transparency."

Mr Holtzmann's letter warns that children bathing in creeks are in danger of harm from toxic substances, as are people who drink from hand-dug wells.

Children play on an abandoned Shell oil flow station while smoke from a Shell oil pipeline that burns in the background in Kegbara Dere, near the oil rich city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria on July, 9, 2007. Pic: AP

Amnesty International called the oil firm "deeply irresponsible", adding: "Shell has a responsibility to share this information with the community to ensure they can take steps to protect themselves and their children."

Clean-up efforts overseen by the Dutch government began in June 2015 but were halted within months by community disputes and problems with contractors.

Mr Holtzmann's letter urges Bodo Mediation Initiative co-chairman Inemo Samiama to publish the data, noting that the initiative's committee had insisted on the tests "against fierce opposition from SPDC".

Shell Petroleum Development Co is the subsidiary in which Nigeria's government is the majority shareholder. The country is one of Africa's largest oil producers.

The environmental tests were carried out in August 2015 with support from Shell's headquarters in The Hague, the letter said.

Mr Holtzmann said his intention to publish the findings in a scientific magazine last year was quashed by Shell, which said his contract did not permit publication.

Mr Samiama said residents' health will be better served by getting on with the clean-up. After a challenging four-year process, "we are on the verge of getting contractors back to the site", he said.

Bodo is part of Ogoniland, where the failure to clean up oil spills was called an environmental scandal in 2011 by the UN Environment Programme. It reported contamination levels so high it could take 30 years to renew the land.

- AP