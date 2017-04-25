Gay sex not a sin, says Lib Dem leader Tim Farron

Gay sex is not a sin, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said after days of pressure to clarify his stance on the issue.

Mr Farron had faced criticism for failing to answer questions about his position on homosexuality.

He made clear he supported equal marriage and LGBT rights, but in a broadcast interview last week did not say whether or not it was a sin.

A day later in the House of Commons, after coming under fire from celebrities and fellow politicians, he said he did not think being gay was a sin.

But the questions did not go away, and when asked to be unambiguous on the issue of gay sex at the weekend, he replied "being gay is not a sin" before adding he was "getting tired of this line of questioning".

He has now made clear he does not believe gay sex is a sin, telling the BBC: "I don't believe gay sex is a sin.

"I take the view that as a political leader though my job is not to pontificate on theological matters.

"It seems to me that there is a General Election on at the moment, we need to be talking about big issues - health, social care, education, whether we're in the single market or not.

"And it occurs to me really that this had become a talking point, an issue."