French police release father of Paris airport attacker
19/03/2017 - 09:42:56
French police have released the father of the Paris airport attacker, who was shot and killed while taking a soldier hostage.
The Paris prosecutor's office, which took charge of the probe after the Saturday morning attack, says the brother and a cousin of the suspect, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, remain in custody.
The father was released overnight.
The office says a post-mortem examination on Sunday of the attacker's body will include taking blood for drug and alcohol tests.
Prosecutors say Belgacem attacked a soldier at Paris' Orly Airport and wrested away her assault rifle.
Her two colleagues shot and killed him before he could fire the military-grade weapon at the busy airport.
The attack forced Orly to shut down, sent passengers fleeing in panic and trapped hundreds aboard flights that had just landed.
- AP
