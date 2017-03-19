French police release father of Paris airport attacker

French police have released the father of the Paris airport attacker, who was shot and killed while taking a soldier hostage.

The Paris prosecutor's office, which took charge of the probe after the Saturday morning attack, says the brother and a cousin of the suspect, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, remain in custody.

The father was released overnight.

The office says a post-mortem examination on Sunday of the attacker's body will include taking blood for drug and alcohol tests.

Prosecutors say Belgacem attacked a soldier at Paris' Orly Airport and wrested away her assault rifle.

Her two colleagues shot and killed him before he could fire the military-grade weapon at the busy airport.

The attack forced Orly to shut down, sent passengers fleeing in panic and trapped hundreds aboard flights that had just landed.

- AP