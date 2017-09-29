Four killed in suicide bomb attack near Shiite mosque in Afghan capital

At least four people have been killed and 20 wounded in a suicide bombing attack outside a Shiite mosque in Kabul, according to a hospital official in the Afghan capital.

Hospital programme coordinator Dejan Panic confirmed the casualties from the attack today.

Police officer Abdul Rahman said the attacker blew himself up on the street about 1,000 metres from the Hussainia Mosque.

The attack took place just after Friday prayers as worshippers were on their way home.

A witness, Mir Hussain Nasiri, said the attacker was disguised as a sheepherder.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place two days before the Muslim holy day of Ashura.

AP