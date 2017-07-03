Five-year-old boy survives fall from seventh-floor window

A five-year-old boy has survived a fall from a seventh-floor window in Massachusetts.

Officials say the boy was leaning on a window screen at an apartment complex in Quincy on Saturday when it popped open.

Police Sgt Dan Flaherty said the boy held onto the screen and landed in a bush, which cushioned his fall. The child's parents were in another room at the time.

Sgt Flaherty said emergency medical staff believe the boy did not have any broken bones.

He was taken to hospital, where he is listed in a stable condition.

While the boy's fall is still under investigation, Sgt Flaherty said it appears to have been a "freak accident".