Extremists killed after deadly Mali tourist resort attack

Security forces in Mali have killed at least four extremists after an attack that left two people dead at a spot popular with foreigners, the security minister said.

Forces pursued and killed the fourth attacker, who had initially escaped, said Salif Traore.

He said the situation is now under control at Campement Kangaba, on the outskirts of Bamako.

Jihadis attacked the hotel resort on Sunday afternoon, yelling "Allah Akbar" and taking hostages.

More than 30 people managed to escape, though at least two people were killed, authorities said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place amid the final week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Extremist violence, once limited to Mali's north, has spread further south in recent years.

United Nations armored personnel vehicles are stationed with an ambulance outside Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Picture: AP

- PA