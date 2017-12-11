Ex-Georgian leader faces court in Ukraine over ’Russian plot to oust president’

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president turned opposition leader in Ukraine, has appeared in court in Kiev.

Mr Saakashvili was arrested on Friday over allegations that he colluded with Ukrainian businessmen tied to Russia to topple President Petro Poroshenko.

Mr Saakashvili rejected the allegations and is refusing food to protest against his detention.

The Pechersky District court in Kiev deliberated on Monday on whether to keep him in custody.

Mr Saakashvili’s supporters scuffled with police outside the court building.

Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister who leads an opposition party, attended the hearing in a show of support for Mr Saakashvili.

On Sunday, thousands of Mr Saakashvili’s supporters marched across Kiev, demanding his release and calling for Mr Poroshenko to be impeached.

AP



