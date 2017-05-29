Emmanuel Macron rolls out red carpet at Versailles for Vladimir Putin

Back to World Home

Russian president Vladimir Putin has arrived in France for talks with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron greeted Mr Putin with a firm handshake on a red carpet leading into the Palace of Versailles before both men walked inside.

Mr Putin's trip is likely to shape Russia-France ties for years, with Mr Putin trying to mend strained ties with the West and with Mr Macron after the Russian leader backed Mr Macron's far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Mr Putin and Mr Macron will hold a joint news conference after their talks.

AP
KEYWORDS: vladimir putin, emmanuel macron

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World