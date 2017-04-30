Eleven dead as minibus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Eleven people have died after a minibus plunged into a ravine in the mountainous north west of Pakistan.

Police official Ismail Khan said another nine people were injured in the accident Sunday in Upper Dir district, on the way to Chitral Valley. He said the road was slippery after rain.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to a lack of infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

