Egyptian train crash death toll rises to 25, 65 injured

Update 3.20pm: A train collision in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has killed 25 people and injured 65 others, an officials says.

The head of the ambulance services in the city's western sector, Dr Mohamed Abu Homs, said the collision took place in the western suburb of Khorshid on Friday.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the collision.

The trains collided head on; one train was coming from Cairo and the other was coming from the city of Port Said, at the Suez Canal.

Dr Abu Homs said he fears the death toll and the number of injured could rise further.

Earlier: An Egyptian official says that 20 people have been killed and dozens injured in a train collision in the coastal city of Alexandria.

Footage broadcast on state television showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

