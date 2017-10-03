Dozens arrested in Egypt's new crackdown on homosexuality

Egyptian authorities are stepping up a crackdown on people suspected of homosexuality, arresting a total of 27 over a little more than a week.

Officials said the 27 arrested since September 25 include a man and a woman picked up by police on Monday and face charges of "debauchery."

Homosexuality is highly taboo in Egypt among Muslims and Christians alike, but it is not explicitly prohibited by law.

In practice, authorities prosecute individuals under such charges as "immorality" and "debauchery".

The latest crackdown was in response to the raising of the LGBT rainbow flag during a recent concert in Cairo.

The crackdown has been condemned by international rights groups.