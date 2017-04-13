Donald Trump warns 'problem' of North Korea 'will be taken care of'

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to North Korea, calling it a "problem" country that "will be taken care of".

Mr Trump commented on North Korea after he was asked about the US military's decision to drop the largest non-nuclear weapon it has ever used in combat on an area of eastern Afghanistan.

Asked whether dropping the bomb sends a message to North Korea as it continues to pursue nuclear and other weapons, Mr Trump said it makes no difference.

He said: "North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of."

Mr Trump wants China to help contain North Korea, but in recent weeks he has signalled a willingness to handle the issue alone.

Mr Trump and China's president discussed North Korea at a meeting last week in Florida.

PA