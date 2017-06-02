Donald Trump urges Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the US will be safer if the policy is put in place.

The Justice Department's filing to the high court on Thursday evening argued the lower courts which blocked the policy made several mistakes, including relying on statements President Donald Trump made during the 2016 campaign for the White House.

The legal fight pits the president's significant authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purports to be about national security but is intended to target Muslims.