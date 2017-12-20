Donald Trump: ’Fake news’ media working overtime to demean tax cuts

US president Donald Trump has said the "Fake News" media is working overtime to demean tax cuts he has long said will be the biggest in history.

Mr Trump tweeted: "The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!"

Democrats have criticised the package as a giveaway to corporations and the rich. Republicans argue it will spur economic growth and create jobs.

The Republican-controlled Senate narrowly passed the bill on a party line 51-48 vote after midnight.

The House must vote a second time on Wednesday due to procedural issues.

- PA