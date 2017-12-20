Donald Trump hails tax cuts package and predicts more victories

Donald Trump celebrated an epic overhaul of US tax laws after Republicans in Congress voted in favour of the reforms for a second time.

The revamp will bring generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans while providing smaller cuts for middle- and low-income families.

In a re-vote due to a last-minute hiccup, the House passed the massive $1.5trn package that affects everyone’s taxes but is dominated by breaks for business and higher earners.

Democrats call the legislation a boon to the rich that leaves middle-class and working Americans behind.

The vote was 224-201 and came hours after the Senate’s early morning passage along party lines.

Republicans cheered when the vote tally hit the magic number for passage, and again when the final vote was announced.

It is the first major overhaul of the nation’s tax laws since 1986.

President Trump hailed the outcome, tweeting: "Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES!"