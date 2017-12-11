Donald Trump brands claims he watches hours of TV each day as ’false story’

President Donald Trump has disputed a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it: "Another false story."







The president rejected a report in The New York Times about his first year in office that mentioned he watches at least four hours of television a day, sometimes twice that amount.



Mr Trump said on Twitter that he "seldom, if ever", watches CNN or MSNBC, "both of which I consider Fake News".



The president also said he also never watches CNN anchor Don Lemon’s show, CNN Tonight.





Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day - Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

The Times said its story was based on interviews with 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress.Mr Trump has repeatedly lodged complaints about mainstream news outlets that he argues have covered his presidency unfairly and inaccurately.AP