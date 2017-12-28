Democrat hails new chapter for US after Senate win over controversial Republican

Democrat Doug Jones has said his US Senate election victory in Alabama over controversial Republican Roy Moore marks a "new chapter for our state and the nation".

Montgomery Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick on Thursday denied a last-ditch legal bid by Mr Moore for a restraining order to stop Alabama's canvassing board from certifying Mr Jones' victory.

Mr Jones will be sworn in on January 3 and is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years.

"I am looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year," he said.

"As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and our nation.

"I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all."

A spokesman for Mr Jones earlier called Mr Moore's legal action a "desperate attempt ... to subvert the will of the people".

Sam Coleman said: "The election is over. It's time to move on."

Mr Jones defeated Mr Moore by 21,924 votes in the election on December 12 in the strongly Republican state.

Mr Moore's campaign was deeply wounded by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

Mr Moore denied the claims and said he has taken and passed a polygraph test to prove they are false.

Mr Jones is a former US attorney best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for the infamous 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama.

His victory narrows the Republicans' advantage in the Senate to 51-49.

He takes over the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and his term expires in January 2021.

