Defiance and quiet dignity at candlelit vigil to Westminster attack victims

Defiance and quiet dignity were shown at a vigil to the victims of the Westminster attack, hours before police said a 75-year-old man had died from injuries sustained in Wednesday's outrage.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "The man had been receiving medical treatment in hospital following the attack and life support was withdrawn this evening."

The elderly man's death took the number of innocent victims of the attack to four.

Forty other people were injured in the atrocity, with 29 treated in hospital, and six remained in a critical condition.

Multi-faith leaders, residents, tourists, police and politicians gathered at the candlelit vigil in London's Trafalgar Square on Thursday, which was led by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

He told the packed square: "Those evil and twisted individuals who tried to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed and we condemn them.

"The victims were people who came from all corners of our world. This is a time to express our gratitude to the heroism of our police officers and emergency services, who ran towards danger to help, and at the same time they encouraged others to run for safety.

"London is a great city, full of amazing people from all backgrounds. When Londoners face adversity we always pull together."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd paid tribute to police officer Keith Palmer, stabbed to death by the Westminster attacker, saying: "He was courageous, he was brave, and he was doing his duty.

"And he was not alone in doing that. I know that all officers of the Met are like that and in my experience, so are all policemen.

"I want us to say thank you to them all for the great sacrifice and risks they take to keep us safe."

Candles were lit and a minute's silence was observed for the innocent victims who died in the attack.

The injured included three police officers, 12 Britons, three French children, two Romanians, four South Koreans, two Greeks, and one each from Germany, Poland, Ireland, China, Italy and the United States.

Acting Metropolitan Police Commissioner Craig Mackey started off the solemn proceedings.

Before news of the latest death broke, he spoke of the three innocent people who were killed during the "truly terrible" incident, that many more were gravely injured and that "all of us have been deeply affected by what has happened".

He said: "This cannot be undone, much as we would wish it. However we do get to choose our reaction and gathering here tonight shows exactly how we must move forward. We must stand together.

"People have tried to tear this city apart with acts of terror many times before. They have never succeeded and they never will."

Detectives investigating the attack are treating Mr Mackey as a significant witness as he was at the scene.

Earlier each of the three speakers, along with Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley and Metropolitan Police Commander Mak Chishty, Britain's highest-ranking police chief of Pakistani heritage and Muslim faith, had met around 20 faith leaders to discuss ways to combat the fear and distrust that terrorism spreads.

After the vigil, Dr Omer El Hamdoon, deputy secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said: "This is an important message that Londoners need to display which is that terrorism will not divide us and it is not going to stop us and scare us."