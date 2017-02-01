Decapitated bodies found in Somalia days after 'Islamic State' abductions
Residents in Somalia say they have found three decapitated bodies just days after fighters linked to the so-called 'Islamic State' ('IS') abducted nine people.
Hassan Adan, an elder in Qandala town in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, says the bodies found along a road near the town showed signs of torture.
Heavily-armed fighters on Saturday stopped a truck carrying nearly two dozen passengers about 15 miles from Qandala and abducted nine people.
The abducted included off-duty soldiers returning from areas where troops are battling the 'IS'-linked fighters who had briefly captured Qandala.
It was not immediately clear if the decapitated bodies were those of soldiers.
Somalia's homegrown al-Shabab extremist group sees the 'IS'-linked group as a threat to its operations in this long-chaotic nation.
