Daughter disputes police account of Paris raid that left father dead

The daughter of a Chinese man killed in a police raid in Paris says her father "never had a chance" against the officers who broke down their door and shot him.

The death of 56-year-old Shaoyo Liu on Sunday has led to riots in the northern neighbourhood that is home to many of the French capital's Chinese immigrants.

Police say Mr Liu tried to stab an officer, who fired in self-defence.

Mr Liu's daughter disputed the police account, saying she heard a loud knocking on the door that quickly turned to forceful banging before police burst inside and knocked down her father.

She says he was holding kitchen scissors because he was cooking at the time, but had no time or any inclination to harm the officers.