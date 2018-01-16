Danish inventor charged with murdering Swedish journalist in his submarine

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine.

Prosecutors alleged Madsen either cut Ms Wall’s throat or strangled her, describing the case as "very unusual and extremely gross".

Peter Madsen

Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Ms Wall’s body.

The inventor claims the journalist died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion in August.

However, he has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

The start of the trial has been set for March 8. A verdict is expected on April 25.

- AP