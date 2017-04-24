Dallas police responding to 'possible active shooter' at office building

Dallas police are responding to a "possible active shooter" at an office building in the Texan city.

Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in emergency calls.

Television footage shows a heavy police response at a multi-storey office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.

People can be seen milling around outside the building.

