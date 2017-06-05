Cyprus rivals to hold new peace talks

The rival leaders of ethnically-divided Cyprus will hold new talks in Geneva this month, in a significant step forward that could see the final round of negotiations on a peace agreement to reunify the island.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres invited Greek Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to a working dinner at the world body's New York headquarters last night, seeking to break an impasse over how a summit aiming for a reunification deal should proceed.

Mr Anastasiades insisted on first dealing with the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops that Greek Cypriots consider a threat.

More than 35,000 soldiers remain in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north after Turkey's 1974 invasion that followed a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

Mr Akinci insisted he wanted no pre-conditions.

Mr Guterres said both leaders agreed that the issue of security is "of vital importance" and would be given a high priority.