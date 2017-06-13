'Covfefe' Bill seeks to archive presidential tweets

A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named after President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived.

US representative Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act on Monday.

It would amend the Presidential Records Act to include the term social media.

The name of the bill comes from Mr Trump's likely typo in a midnight Twitter post last month: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet stayed online for hours before it was removed.

Mr Quigley cites Mr Trump's "frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account" as the reason behind the bill.

He said in a statement: "Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post."

