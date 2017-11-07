Counter-terrorism operation underway in Paris

A French security official says several people have been arrested on suspicion of preparing a possible attack.

It’s understood they were held as part of a counter-terrorism operation in the Paris suburbs and the southeastern part of the country.

The operation is still underway in the capital's Alpes-Maritimes region, which includes part of the French Riviera.

More to follow.
KEYWORDS: Paris, terrorism, France

 

