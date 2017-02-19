Contractor killed and three injured in Saudi Aramco oil pipeline leak

A contractor was killed and three other workers injured in a pipeline leak in Saudi Arabia, oil giant Saudi Aramco said.

The company said in a statement on Sunday that an emergency response team managed to contain the leak on Saturday in Abqaiq.

It did not provide details on how the contractor was killed.

Two contractors who were hurt in the incident have been released from the hospital, while an Aramco employee who was injured remains in stable condition.

The company said it plans a thorough investigation of the accident.

Saudi Aramco regrets loss of 1 contractor & 3 injuries resulting from the pipeline incident. 2 workers discharged & one in stable condition — aramco | أرامكو (@Saudi_Aramco) February 18, 2017

AP