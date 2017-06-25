Cholera epidemic in Yemen 'worst in the world' says WHO
Concern is mounting about the spread of Cholera in Yemen.
Unicef and the World Health Organisation say has been hit by the worst epidemic in the world.
So far 1300 people have died in the last two months and 200,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness.
Following two years of civil war the UN says the country's health, water and sanitation systems are collapsing.
