Celebrities flee seaside enclave amid threat from California wildfires
A growing Southern California wildfire is threatening the wealthy seaside enclave of Montecito, where celebrities have evacuated estates perched on hillsides below heavy flames.
Smoke shrouded Rob Lowe’s home, and the actor wore a mask as he live-streamed his family leaving.
Lowe thanked fans on Instagram for their thoughts and expressed gratitude for firefighters, saying "we need you!"
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter that neighbours were helping each other and their animals get to safety.
She said she was proud to be a part of the small, exclusive community in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles.
Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017
Retired tennis star Jimmy Connors tweeted that his property was in danger.
Many residents of Montecito and neighbouring Carpinteria not under evacuation orders have opted to leave because of heavy smoke and ash blowing through.
#ThomasFire moving fast-- entering Montecito & Santa Barbara-- many properties in danger- including mine- fire fighters working tirelessly!!— Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) December 11, 2017
Crews aided by calm overnight winds kept a wall of flames from descending from mountains into coastal towns.
Officials say the blaze, which broke out a week ago in neighbouring Ventura County, is now the fifth largest in California history.
AP
