Canadian billionaire and wife found dead in ’suspicious’ circumstances in Toronto home

A Canadian billionaire and his wife have been found dead in what police say are "suspicious" circumstances.

It is reported the bodies of Barry and Honey Sherman were discovered in their basement in Toronto on Thursday.

Mr Sherman was 75 years old and made his fortune after founding the pharmaceutical firm Apotex.

Forbes has estimated his net worth at $3.2bn.

Just before noon today we responded to a medical call in the area of Bayview & Old Colony, two people found deceased in a home. @PC_Hoppee is at the scene, will brief media, time TBC, updates to follow ^mg — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 15, 2017

Toronto mayor, John Tory, said the he was "shocked and heartbroken" to learn that the two were found dead in their home.

"I have had the privilege of knowing them both for many years," said Mr Tory.

"Barry and Honey were kind, good people who will be greatly missed. The philanthropic and economic contributions they have made to Toronto put them in a class of their own."

He added that he hoped the police investigation would provide answers for those who were mourning the loss.

Const. David Hopkinson if Toronto Police said they are calling deaths of Honey and Barry Sherman suspicious pic.twitter.com/MJ577PeIdq — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) December 15, 2017

Mr Sherman founded the Apotex in 1974 and stepped down as chief executive in 1974.

The company claims to be the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical firm with operations in over 45 countries and annual sales of over C$2bn.