Call by Pope Francis to space station 'a small step' for better Russia-Vatican relations

Pope Francis took a small step towards improved Vatican-Russian relations when he chatted with Russian cosmonauts and praised their understanding of love during a telephone call with the International Space Station.

Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli played translator during the 20-minute call that was interrupted once when the line dropped at the orbiting laboratory.

Like a curious child, Francis peppered Mr Nespoli and the five other crew members with questions as simple as what they liked to do in space, what surprised them most, and what inspired them to become astronauts.

The responses he received, in particular from Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Sergey Ryazanskiy, marked another small step for the Vatican’s tense relations with Orthodox Russia.

Francis has made improving those ties a priority of his tenure, and last year became the first Pope in a millennium to meet with the Russian Orthodox patriarch.

Mr Ryazanskiy told Francis he had been inspired by his grandfather, a Soviet engineer who helped build Sputnik, the world’s first artificial satellite that marked the beginning of the Space Age.

"For me it is a great honour to continue what he was doing to fulfil his dreams with a space flight, the future of all humanity," he told the Pope in English.

Francis, who has long exalted the role of grandparents, welcomed his response: "That’s our strength: never forget roots. It does me good to hear this! Thank you."

Francis also praised Mr Misurkin after asking how the crew members understood Dante’s verse that love is the force that moves the universe.

The cosmonaut told him in Russian, translated by Mr Nespoli, that he had been reading Antoine de St Exupery’s The Little Prince in space and was taken by the main character’s understanding of love.

"Love is the force that gives you strength to give your life for someone else," he told the Pope.

Francis lit up at his response, saying: "It’s clear you have understood the message that St Exupery so poetically explained, and that you Russians have in your blood, in your humanistic and religious tradition."

It was the second papal phone call to space: Benedict XVI rang the space station in 2011, and asked about the future of the planet and the environmental risks it faced.

Francis’s papacy has been marked by his concern for the environment.

Space station Commander Randy Bresnik told Francis that what he most enjoyed in space was being able to "see God’s creation maybe a little bit from his perspective".

"You see the thinness of the atmosphere, it makes you realise how fragile our existence here is," he added.

The US marine who flew combat missions during the Iraq War, told Francis that what struck him most was that from space there are "no borders, there is no conflict, it’s just peaceful".

"People cannot come up here and see the indescribable beauty of our Earth and not be touched in their souls," he said.

