Bull that led New York police on chase after slaughterhouse escape dies

A bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse and led police on a chase through the streets of New York has died.

Police corralled the bull in a garden on Tuesday after a two-hour chase that continued even after the animal's hide was studded with tranquilliser darts.

A spokeswoman for Animal Care Centres of New York City said the bull died en route to one of the agency's facilities.

Footage on WABC-TV showed the black bull trotting through a residential neighbourhood.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it ripped the door off a car.

AP