'British pair arrested' in Marbella police chase after hit-and-run

Two British nationals have reportedly been arrested after a car ploughed into several people in the Costa del Sol before speeding away from the scene.

Eight people were injured when the driver of an Audi entered a pedestrianised street in Puerto Banus in Marbella, then crashed into cars during a police chase.

Marbella24horas said the arrested men, aged 28 and 29, tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The incident is said to have happened after an argument in a club on Sunday at around 9pm.

The driver then fled the scene towards Marbella in the wrong direction, with footage on social media showing the aftermath of the crash with debris scattered across the road.

One of the injured remains in hospital with a broken leg and police are investigating whether the collision was accidental or deliberate, the paper said.