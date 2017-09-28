British climber killed by falling 1,300 ton rock in Yosemite Park

A British climber has been killed after a massive chunk of rock fell off Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan monolith.

Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman said that the man was with a British woman who was seriously injured. The pair are not being identified until their relatives are notified.

All missing persons accounted for following deadly rock slide in Yosemite, according to park official. https://t.co/cqLpj0l1qK — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 28, 2017

Mr Gediman said the two were hiking at the bottom of El Capitan’s vertical face on their way to scale it when the rock weighing about 1,300 tons fell.

The rock fall was among seven that happened in the same general area during a four-hour period on Wednesday. Rescuers found no other victims.

The park records about 80 rock falls per year, though they are rarely fatal.