Breaking: Main suspect in Istanbul nightclub attack captured

Back to Istanbul attack World Home

The man behind the nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year's Day has reportedly been caught by police.

39 people were killed and 69 others were injured.

A Turkish newspaper claims he was discovered in the Esenyurt district of the city.

Islamic State's claimed responsibility for the attack, warning it was revenge for the country's military involvement in Syria.

More as we get it…
KEYWORDS: Istanbul nightclub attack, Islamic State

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World