Breaking: Main suspect in Istanbul nightclub attack captured
The man behind the nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year's Day has reportedly been caught by police.
39 people were killed and 69 others were injured.
A Turkish newspaper claims he was discovered in the Esenyurt district of the city.
Islamic State's claimed responsibility for the attack, warning it was revenge for the country's military involvement in Syria.
More as we get it…
