Body of officer killed in London attack to be taken to chapel at Palace of Westminster today

The body of the police officer killed in the London terror attack will be taken to a chapel at the Palace of Westminster later.

Keith Palmer's coffin will be met by a guard of honour formed by his colleagues from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit.

It will stay there overnight ahead of his full police funeral tomorrow.
