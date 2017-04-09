Body of officer killed in London attack to be taken to chapel at Palace of Westminster today
09/04/2017 - 08:42:14Back to Westminster attack World Home
The body of the police officer killed in the London terror attack will be taken to a chapel at the Palace of Westminster later.
Keith Palmer's coffin will be met by a guard of honour formed by his colleagues from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit.
It will stay there overnight ahead of his full police funeral tomorrow.
Join the conversation - comment here