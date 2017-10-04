Barack Obama interrupts Michelle's interview with endearing message on their wedding anniversary

Former US first lady Michelle Obama said the lack of diversity among some segments of the political landscape is a reason that "people don't trust politics".

Mrs Obama made the comments in an onstage interview with television producer Shonda Rhimes at a Philadelphia women's conference.

Mrs Obama recalled seeing a split in congress while attending her husband's State of the Union addresses at the Capitol.

She said one side of the room was "all men, all white", while the other side had some women and people of colour.

Republicans and Democrats traditionally sit in party sections at the annual presidential speeches.

Mrs Obama also received a surprise 25th wedding anniversary message from her husband, former president Barack Obama, at the event.

In a video, Mr Obama praised his wife's strength, grace, determination and honesty.

People magazine reported the former President as saying: "I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years. The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.

"It was a lot easier for me to do it, because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.

"It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date," he added. "So, don’t want to interrupt the flow of what I’m sure is a fascinating discussion, but I figured that you wouldn’t mind maybe me parachuting in just to say how much I love you, how much I appreciate you, and to all the women in the audience, thanks for your indulgence."

It followed an instagram post by Michelle that day which showed the happy couple on their wedding day.

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

"Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote.