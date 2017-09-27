At least 18 children died in Grenfell Tower fire

At least 18 children died in the Grenfell Tower fire, the latest inquests have revealed.

The most recent victims to be identified include two sisters, two three-year-old girls, a boy aged six, a teenager and a woman in her 30s.

Several of those identified were siblings, with the fire wiping out complete families - and Wednesday's inquests confirmed the deaths of several families' remaining missing members.

Senior Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox told Westminster Coroner's Court: "We hopefully now only have a handful of formal identifications to make.

"I have identified 67 different victims of this fire.

"Many sadly today were young children who died.

"I have opened and adjourned and suspended the inquests of all 67."

She said all children on the missing list had been accounted for and identified, adding: "I hope that has managed to bring some relief to the families who have been anxiously awaiting the return of their children to them."