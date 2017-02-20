At least 14 die after brakes fail on bus carrying students in the Philippines

At least 14 people, most of them college students on a camping trip, were killed when their bus had a braking failure on a downhill road in the Philippines and slammed into a post.

Safety officer Darlito Bati Junior said 10 of the victims died on the spot and four others died in two hospitals following the accident in the hilly town of Tanay in Rizal province east of Manila.

Mr Bati said more than 40 others were injured and taken to hospitals, and that several of them were in critical condition.

Mr Bati said he helped retrieved the bodies of those killed in the accident.

Police investigators stand beside the wreckage of a bus that crashed on a downhill road in the Philippines. Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

- AP