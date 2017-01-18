Assange 'to face extradition' after Manning clemency decision

WikiLeaks has indicated Julian Assange is ready to face extradition following Barack Obama's decision to free a former soldier jailed for handing over classified documents to the anti-secrecy organisation.

The outgoing US president used his final hours in the White House to allow Chelsea Manning to go free nearly 30 years early.

The transgender former intelligence analyst, born Bradley Manning, said she had passed on government and military documents to raise awareness about the impact of war.

Mr Assange, who has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since the summer of 2012 for fear of being extradited to the US, praised campaigners for their role in the decision.

He said: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible."

Manning's planned release in May appears to pave the way for the Wikileaks founder's self-imposed exile to come to an end.

The organisation last week tweeted: "If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (Department of Justice) case."

Assange lawyer @themtchair on Assange-Manning extradition 'deal': "Everything that he has said he's standing by." — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 18, 2017

Mr Assange was interviewed in the embassy in November in the presence of prosecutors from Sweden, where he faces a sex allegation.

He denies the claims, but believes he faces extradition to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks if he leaves the embassy.

Melinda Taylor, a member of Mr Assange's legal team, insisted previous comments made about the implications of the Manning case still stand.

"Everything that he has said he's standing by," she said.

Manning (pictured below) attended Tasker Milward comprehensive in Pembrokeshire in Wales and still has family and friends in the area.

Conservative former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb praised Mr Obama for showing "mercy" in a complicated case.

The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP said: "I think the actions of President Obama reflect extremely well on him. He has shown compassion and mercy. This was clearly not a straightforward case."

WikiLeaks later tweeted: "Assange is confident of winning any fair trial in the US. Obama's DoJ prevented public interest defense & fair jury."

Another of Mr Assange's lawyers, Barry Pollack, said he had called on the DoJ to clarify his client's "status" for several months.

"I hope it will soon," Mr Pollack said.

"The Department of Justice should not pursue any charges against Mr Assange based on his publication of truthful information and should close its criminal investigation of him immediately."

The DoJ has not confirmed if Mr Assange faces an indictment and it is not clear if any charges have been put "under seal" - before a court sitting in secret.

However the department has acknowledged that the FBI is continuing to investigate the publication of sensitive information on WikiLeaks that was gleaned from Manning's disclosures.

With the inauguration of Donald Trump just two days away any decision on Mr Assange's extradition will fall under his administration.