Angela Merkel seeking ’stable government’ in Germany coalition talks

Chancellor Angela Merkel has pushed for the quick formation of a new governing alliance with Germany’s main centre-left party, saying that only a coalition will bring the "stable government" needed at a challenging time for Europe.



Mrs Merkel’s conservative Union bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats will begin discussions on Wednesday on a possible extension of their coalition of the past four years.







The Social Democrats insisted after a disastrous election result in September that they would go into opposition, but reluctantly agreed to reconsider after Mrs Merkel’s coalition talks with two smaller parties collapsed.



Mrs Merkel said on Monday: "I favour quick talks, and I think a stable government is the basis on which we can work best with France and for Europe."



She said a minority government "would not be a stable government".



AP