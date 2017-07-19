Airstrikes on Syrian villages kill 30, activists say

Syrian opposition activists say at least 30 civilians have been killed in airstrikes on two separate villages held by the Islamic State group.

The monitoring group Deir Ezzor 24 says a Russian airstrike killed 15 people, including an entire family, in the eastern Syrian village of Ayash on Wednesday.

It says three homes were destroyed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a US-led coalition airstrike killed another 15 people in the village of Zour Shimr, near Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS group.

The Observatory also reported the strike on Ayash.

The US military is supporting local Syrian forces in a campaign to drive IS from Raqqa.

More to follow…