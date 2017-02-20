Adolf Hitler's wartime telephone sells at auction for $243,000

A telephone used by Adolf Hitler during the Second World War has been sold at auction for $243,000 (€228,889).

Andreas Kornfeld of Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Maryland, said it sold on Sunday afternoon to a person who bid by phone.

The auction house does not disclose the names of buyers.

Bidding for the phone started at $100,000.

Occupying Russian officers gave the phone to a British officer, Brigadier Ralph Rayner, during a visit to Hitler's bunker in Berlin.

The officer's son is now selling the red phone with a Nazi party symbol and Hitler's name engraved on the back.

The phone was used in vehicles and trains as well as in Hitler's field headquarters.

The handset of the phone must be rotated almost 60 degrees before it can be lifted out of its cradle.

This feature kept the handset from shaking loose while being transported

Mr Kornfeld said a porcelain figure of an Alsatian dog, also owned by Hitler, was also sold on Sunday to a different bidder for $24,300.