50 arrested in Brussels after migrant slave market protests turn violent
A number of people have been arrested in Brussels after police officers were attacked on the margins of a protest over the recent revelations of migrant slave markets in Libya.
Fifty people were arrested last night as a group broke away from the protest, put on masks and began to damage shops and attacked officers.
The incident happened in a busy commercial district around Place Louise close to the city centre.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Protesters scattered by @zpz_polbru Police demolishing cars in #Ixelles #Elsene #Brussels #Bruxelles between #FernandCocq and #Flagey pic.twitter.com/b5bOG5fJPZ— Thomas Otto (@Medientotto) November 25, 2017
A number of officers and riot police were deployed and the situation was resolved.
Unrest and riot police in action in the lower part of Chaussée d’Ixelles around an hour ago. #bruxelles #brussels pic.twitter.com/aUzXAuDBYP— Ragnar Weilandt (@RagnarWeilandt) November 25, 2017
The protest comes after CNN broadcast footage last week of what appeared to be an auction in Libya where black men were sold as potential farmhands to North African buyers.
