4 children killed after guard sets fire to Brazil nursery

Four children died and several others were injured at a nursery in eastern Brazil when a guard doused the building with alcohol and set it alight.

A firefighter in the city of Janauba said the guard was among those injured and was in a serious condition. The majority of the victims ranged in age from one to four years old. A childcare worker also reportedly died in the fire.

The daycare centre in Janauba, in the state of Minas Gerais, cares for about 70 children, according to local media.

They identified the guard as a 50-year-old man who has helped with security at the centre since 2008. The motive of the attack was unclear.